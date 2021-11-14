Brokerages Expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $662.85 Million

Brokerages expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to announce $662.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $658.29 million and the highest is $669.50 million. Bruker posted sales of $627.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.30.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,927,000 after acquiring an additional 805,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Bruker by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,290,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,996,000 after acquiring an additional 325,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bruker by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,793,000 after purchasing an additional 541,579 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,110,000 after purchasing an additional 159,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Bruker by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,959,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,001,000 after purchasing an additional 451,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $82.53 on Friday. Bruker has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $92.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.23.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

