Brokerages Expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will announce $58.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.73 million. Grid Dynamics posted sales of $30.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year sales of $203.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.50 million to $203.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $253.52 million, with estimates ranging from $243.00 million to $263.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

GDYN stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average is $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.04 and a beta of 0.78. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $40.25.

In related news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 87,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $2,563,375.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $378,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,707 shares of company stock worth $7,213,184. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

