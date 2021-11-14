Brokerages Expect New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.07. New Jersey Resources posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 86%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New Jersey Resources.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NJR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 126.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 97,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 54,430 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 14.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $38.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.31%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

