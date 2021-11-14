Brokerages Expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.38. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAMG stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $241.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

