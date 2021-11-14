Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $654.35 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will announce sales of $654.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $660.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $648.06 million. Brookdale Senior Living reported sales of $852.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $641.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

BKD opened at $7.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4,597.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,605,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,583,000 after buying an additional 2,549,967 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $13,262,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,457,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,209,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

