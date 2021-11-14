Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 82.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,677,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.91% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $13,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

BKD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Shares of BKD opened at $7.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $641.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.