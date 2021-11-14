BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX)

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on LumiraDx in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMDX traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.85. 114,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,236. LumiraDx has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,571,000.

LumiraDx Company Profile

LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

