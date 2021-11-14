Bunicorn (BUNI) Price Hits $0.21

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $5.90 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00071068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00074021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00096419 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,704.17 or 1.00121717 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,555.78 or 0.07049511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

