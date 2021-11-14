Byrna Technologies (BYRN) versus Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ: BYRN) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Byrna Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Byrna Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million -$12.55 million -121.77 Byrna Technologies Competitors $673.99 million $10.39 million 6.46

Byrna Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies’ competitors have a beta of -0.28, indicating that their average share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% Byrna Technologies Competitors -469.30% -7.11% -6.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Byrna Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Byrna Technologies Competitors 70 511 748 12 2.52

Byrna Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 67.40%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 8.98%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

