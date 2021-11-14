Bytecoin (BCN) Price Reaches $0.0004

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 14th. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $74.89 million and approximately $60,488.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $268.44 or 0.00418652 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000851 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000288 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

