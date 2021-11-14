BZEdge (BZE) Hits Market Cap of $272,034.77

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last week, BZEdge has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. BZEdge has a total market capitalization of $272,034.77 and approximately $46.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BZEdge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00071008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00073822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00096304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64,461.58 or 1.00802273 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,507.27 or 0.07048273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About BZEdge

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin

Buying and Selling BZEdge

