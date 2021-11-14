Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports.

CDZI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 407,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,600. The company has a market capitalization of $240.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.03. Cadiz has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cadiz stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 30,662.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,809 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Cadiz worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

