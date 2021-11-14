CafeSwap Token (BREW) Reaches One Day Volume of $27,001.00

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. CafeSwap Token has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $27,001.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CafeSwap Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000418 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CafeSwap Token has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00071191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00074430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00096484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,720.04 or 1.00345293 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,539.16 or 0.07037752 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Coin Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 8,223,863 coins and its circulating supply is 8,223,129 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

Buying and Selling CafeSwap Token

