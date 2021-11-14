CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,462 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.04% of CAI International worth $10,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in CAI International in the second quarter worth about $5,185,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in CAI International in the second quarter worth about $7,636,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in CAI International in the second quarter worth about $2,234,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in CAI International in the second quarter worth about $10,428,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its position in CAI International by 103.3% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE CAI opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $971.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.38. CAI International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.85. CAI International had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 39.87%. Research analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.35%.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

