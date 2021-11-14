Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 49,670 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Caleres worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caleres by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 785.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $512,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $225,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,532 shares of company stock worth $2,141,022. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.62 and a beta of 2.59.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.40 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

