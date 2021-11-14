California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 2,801.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,984 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,849 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of California Resources worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in California Resources by 165.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $245,625,000 after buying an additional 5,083,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in California Resources in the second quarter valued at $170,140,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in California Resources by 2,499.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,104,000 after buying an additional 1,762,554 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in California Resources by 260.3% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,616,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after buying an additional 1,167,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in California Resources in the second quarter valued at $36,001,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a return on equity of 396.57% and a net margin of 241.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $1,127,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,066,696 shares of company stock worth $83,810,664.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

