California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of AppFolio worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AppFolio by 78.7% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in AppFolio by 34.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 7.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of APPF opened at $127.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2,120.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.82. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $186.59.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $43,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Rauth III purchased 72,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,535,057.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,151 shares of company stock worth $1,115,911. 36.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

