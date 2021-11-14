California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 6,782 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $518,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,690,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,282,000 after acquiring an additional 266,614 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $5,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRTX opened at $137.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.75. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.04 and a 1-year high of $161.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.07.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.25). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CEO Steven M. Paul purchased 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.63 per share, with a total value of $124,960.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total transaction of $2,056,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $3,875,870 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

