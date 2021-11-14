California State Teachers Retirement System Buys Shares of 218,203 MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 218,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of MicroVision at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MicroVision by 1,708.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 20,923 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MicroVision by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 104,653 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in MicroVision during the 2nd quarter worth $1,541,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MicroVision by 653.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 342,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in MicroVision by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,660,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

MVIS stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98. MicroVision, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 3.61.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,460.44% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MVIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

