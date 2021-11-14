California State Teachers Retirement System Buys Shares of 49,496 Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Revolve Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $84.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.46. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $85.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.16.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $4,584,405.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,111. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 15,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $1,283,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,793 shares of company stock worth $86,804,186 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

