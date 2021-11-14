California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,843 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,244 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDRX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

MDRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

In other news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.