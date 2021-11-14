California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,849 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Inovalon worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Inovalon by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Inovalon by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Inovalon by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 176,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Inovalon by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 97,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inovalon alerts:

INOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

Shares of INOV opened at $40.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 151.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Inovalon Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.