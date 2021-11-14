California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,644 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Rambus worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,851,000 after acquiring an additional 498,329 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Rambus by 336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after acquiring an additional 424,254 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Rambus by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,578,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,129,000 after acquiring an additional 406,632 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,961,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,084,000 after acquiring an additional 253,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $23.99 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rambus Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

