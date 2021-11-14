California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Stepan worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stepan by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,641,000 after acquiring an additional 79,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stepan by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,341,000 after buying an additional 54,183 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Stepan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,616,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stepan by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after buying an additional 42,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Stepan by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after buying an additional 25,496 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $115,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCL stock opened at $126.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.71. Stepan has a twelve month low of $109.08 and a twelve month high of $139.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.84.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $602.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.63 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

