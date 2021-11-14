California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Axonics worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Axonics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axonics by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axonics news, CMO John Woock sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,445. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Axonics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

AXNX stock opened at $60.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 0.23. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.13 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.26 and a 200-day moving average of $64.78.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The business had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

