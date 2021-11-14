California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,143 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Focus Financial Partners worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,217,000 after acquiring an additional 769,362 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9,303.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,178,000 after acquiring an additional 741,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,144,000 after acquiring an additional 660,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

FOCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

FOCS stock opened at $67.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 564.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.74. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $68.95.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.