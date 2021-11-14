California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Gibraltar Industries worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $75.82 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.28 and a 1-year high of $103.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.78 and its 200-day moving average is $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

