California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.54 Million Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of J & J Snack Foods worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 17,454.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 55.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $154.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 68.22 and a beta of 0.57. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.27 and a 12 month high of $181.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.44.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

