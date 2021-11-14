California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.56 Million Stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total transaction of $521,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $305.64 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.11 and a twelve month high of $401.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,302.04%. The firm had revenue of $458.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.68 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.45%.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

