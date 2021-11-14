California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.57 Million Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,530 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Fluor worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Fluor by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 61,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 20,599 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fluor by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,560,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fluor by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,110,000 after acquiring an additional 269,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLR opened at $22.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.46. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Fluor in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

