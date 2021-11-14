California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.58 Million Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of GrowGeneration worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 31.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 2.70. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.84.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

