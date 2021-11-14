California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.60 Million Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of iRobot worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in iRobot by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 27,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in iRobot by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,120,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in iRobot by 57,909.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 105,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $89.48 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $197.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.23 and a 200-day moving average of $88.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.27.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

