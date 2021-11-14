California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,996 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Patterson Companies worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth $232,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth $396,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of PDCO opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.82%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

