California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,643 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Axos Financial worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1,965.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

AX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,527,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AX opened at $59.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $61.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

