California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.78 Million Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Masonite International worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 24.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOOR stock opened at $116.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $87.25 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

