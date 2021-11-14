California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,129 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,129 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of South Jersey Industries worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 303.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

SJI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $24.15 on Friday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $365.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

