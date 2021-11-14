California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,050 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Proto Labs worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Proto Labs by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,486,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,872,000 after acquiring an additional 55,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Proto Labs by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,900,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Proto Labs by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,086,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,692,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Proto Labs by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,086,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,540,000 after acquiring an additional 128,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Proto Labs by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,842,000 after acquiring an additional 80,674 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PRLB opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.51. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.54 and a 12-month high of $286.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.32 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRLB shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

