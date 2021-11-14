California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,984 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Albany International worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Albany International by 340.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 628,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,476,000 after purchasing an additional 485,934 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,582,000 after acquiring an additional 231,744 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 13.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,831,000 after acquiring an additional 231,236 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 29.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 741,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,144,000 after acquiring an additional 167,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the second quarter worth $4,324,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIN opened at $88.03 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $62.56 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

