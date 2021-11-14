California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,108 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Calix worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Calix by 30.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Calix by 553.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 119,289 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,796,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Calix by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,400,000 after buying an additional 72,903 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Calix by 91.2% during the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 162,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 77,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

CALX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

In other news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $6,913,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 216,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,902,265. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $74.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.41 and its 200 day moving average is $48.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.49. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $76.60.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

