California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,066 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,066 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Minerals Technologies worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 661.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $78.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.51 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day moving average is $77.83.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 4.42%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.