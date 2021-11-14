California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,034 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,034 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Brady worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Brady by 1,986.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Brady by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.71 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Brady Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

