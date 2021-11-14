California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,812 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,604,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

