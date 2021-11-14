California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of AAON worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in AAON in the second quarter worth $706,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in AAON in the second quarter worth $433,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AAON by 9.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in AAON by 1.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 76,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AAON by 15.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,764 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $34,839.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $44,988.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,077.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,999 shares of company stock worth $275,263. Corporate insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.28. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $81.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 0.59.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 28.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

