California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Pacira BioSciences worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 5,968.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $57.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.97. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

