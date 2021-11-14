Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,136 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $13,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,343,000 after buying an additional 3,803,874 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,242,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,284,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,019 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,508 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2,192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,276,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

CNI stock opened at $129.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $136.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.57. The firm has a market cap of $92.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.4977 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.