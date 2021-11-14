Capital One Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Western Midstream Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will earn $2.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.21. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

WES has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

WES stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 3.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $23.78.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 58.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $5,321,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 177,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

