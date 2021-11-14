Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,989 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 293,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 844,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 329.9% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.73.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $156.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.03 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

