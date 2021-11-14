Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for about 3.1% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $29,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 95.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 293,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 844,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 329.9% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.73.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $156.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.03 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

