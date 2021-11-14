Cappasity (CAPP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $686,505.00

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Cappasity has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Cappasity coin can now be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Cappasity has a total market cap of $9.60 million and $686,505.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00051435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.81 or 0.00220191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00086047 BTC.

Cappasity Coin Profile

Cappasity (CAPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 865,795,081 coins and its circulating supply is 663,271,025 coins. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

