Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 104,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Cara Therapeutics worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $868.73 million, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $119,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,361,951. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $54,627.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,028 shares of company stock valued at $569,148. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

